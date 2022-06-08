Later this month, downtown Warrenton business Trinity Source will celebrate the first anniversary of its opening. Over one year’s time, the business has expanded to offer food selections along with health products.
On June 23, 2021, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of Trinity Source with a selection of health and wellness products derived from the hemp plant. The business opened as a collaboration with Patrick Brown of The Brown Family Farm in the Hecks Grove community to carry Hempfinity, the line of health and wellness products derived from hemp plants raised on his farm.
At the time of the grand opening, Judkins described the name of Trinity Source as a reference to the Holy Trinity — God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost/Spirit. He also credited his mother, Rena Judkins, with providing him with an example of the determination one needs to be successful in life. A native of the Hecks Grove community, Ron Judkins recalled that his mother worked hard for everything that the family had.
Today, Judkins reflects on the first year of operation with gratitude to God. He also praised the partnership and hard work of his fellow executive team members, wife Shena Judkins, co-owner, and Tammy Taylor, executive manager; and employees Rockele Bryant, retail store clerk, and Erik Taylor, chef, a title that reflects Trinity Source’s expansion to offer a range of food selections.
Trinity Source continues to partner with Patrick Brown and has partnered with additional vendors to carry a range of CBD products from a range of vendors designed to address pain, sleep, skin disorders, stress levels and other concerns. Products include salves, gummies, tension oils, bath salts, lip balm, soap, lotion, pet drops, syrup, patches and teas.
Judkins said that he was inspired to develop his business after his experience with knee pain. He found a salve products that helped him, and he wanted to be able to help other people. Judkins described the most rewarding aspect of his work as “hearing from customers that the products have taken away pain, and helping people relieve pain and stress.
In August of last year, Trinity Source began offering food, a reflection of the partnership that brought about On Main Southern Eatery & Venue. Judkins began by offering 14 flavors of wings, along with fries on a take-out basis. People could pick up a meal or snack and learn more about the CBD products offered by Trinity Source. Erik Taylor, one of the partners with On Main, was instrumental in the food venture and became the full-time chef in April of this year.
Food selections now include 20 flavors of wings, Philly chicken cheesesteaks, turkey barbecue, mozzarella sticks and egg rolls, with fish available on Fridays. Plans in the works for the future include the addition of chicken tenders to the regular menu.
The food side of the business include catering for school events and partnering with a number of local businesses to provide food. Customers may continue to order takeout, but a dine-in option is now available.
Judkins is grateful for what has been possible over the past year.
“Through it all, God has still had his hands on us,” he said. “He has blessed us to that we can remain open. We are able to employ people and are looking to hire more as we expand.”
Judkins enjoys being able to interact on a person-to-person basis, especially when people are searching for the best health and wellness products to help them. When customers discuss their needs, he makes a product recommendation.
It is this personal interaction with the community, whether they need health and wellness products or a meal, that he loves most about operating a business in his home county.
Judkins looks to the future of the community with optimism and the ongoing goal of supporting local youth and businesses. He envisions a continuation of what is already underway, of businesses working together to improve the community and impact its citizens.
“I love Warren County,” he said.
Trinity Source, located at 139 S. Main St., Warrenton, is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Food service ends at 9:30 p.m. each night. For more information, call 252-879-0180; or visit Facebook or Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.