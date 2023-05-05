Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chair/Boys & Girls Club Chair Gideon Lee and Haliwa-Saponi Boys & Girls Club CEO Dorothy Smith-Richardson are pictured with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper at the recent North Carolina Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs annual membership meeting. The event also included the North Carolina Youth of the Year announcement for the clubs of North Carolina, which includes the traditional Clubs, military Clubs and Native Services Clubs.
