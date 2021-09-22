The Norlina Police Department, Warren County Emergency Medical Services and Norlina Volunteer Fire Department respond to the scene of an accident Wednesday morning on U.S. 1 near Blue Waves in Norling involving a school bus and an SUV. EMS transported the bus driver to an area hospital. Some students were transported by their parents to the hospital for treatment.
