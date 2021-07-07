The first firefighting apparatus of the Plummer Hook & Ladder Company—an 1890s horse- or mule-drawn wooden wagon that carried equipment including buckets used to haul water to fires—returned home last week nearly 20 years after a promise was made to establish a museum to honor the legacy of the department’s founding members and the volunteers who followed.
“It’s a fulfillment of a dream to finally get it back to Warrenton,” said Walter Gardner, the town’s mayor. “We have worked a long time to make all the arrangements since 2004 to make (this) a possibility.”
Established in 1868, the Plummer Hook & Ladder Company was Warren County’s first fire department and is recognized by North Carolina as the state’s longest continuously serving African-American volunteer fire department. It was later known as the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department and merged with Warrenton Rural VFD in 2004.
One of Plummer Hook & Ladder’s charter members, James “Jimmie” Ransom, and his brother, John, made the bucket wagon, which the town donated, along with other artifacts, in 1976 to the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh. The museum restored the items and placed them on display and later into storage. Thanks to Gardner’s efforts, the museum agreed to return them to the town on a renewable loan basis after appropriate space—the future Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum in the renovated Town Hall building—became available for their display.
June 30 was the big day, touted on the Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum’s social media as “Bucket Wagon Day,” and a group of representatives from the town and local museum committee drove to Spencer, home of the North Carolina Transportation Museum, to pick up the wagon from a storage site. Staff from the N.C. Museum of History oversaw loading and securing of the wagon sections.
The history museum in Raleigh was the next stop, where three hand-made ladders and a 19-foot-long wooden pike pole were picked up.
“I’m thinking the Ransom brothers probably built these at the same time along with the wagon, because these are hand-made,” Gardner said after looking at the ladders.
Two former officers of the Warrenton town department were on hand for the big day, Don Stith and Walter Powell, a current member of the board of county commissioners.
Stith, chaplain for the Warrenton Rural VFD, was the town department’s last fire chief, serving for four years. He was a member for 20 years and is currently an advisor on the town’s Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum Committee.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this, and I thank the town of Warrenton for what they’re doing for restoring our history and bringing the bucket wagon back home,” he said.
Early on in his firefighting service, Stith lived near Hawkins school on West Franklin Street across from Fire Chief McCarroll Alston, and said he literally had to run to fire calls when he heard the fire alarm ring.
“This is personal for me,” Stith said.
Powell was the Warrenton department’s last secretary, serving from 2001-2004.
“It’s important to bring back to the town a piece of its history,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize the fire department’s history. This will bring a lot of attention to the town and community. Also, school kids will be able to visit and learn how it all started. It will be great to bring people here and see firsthand what it’s all about.”
When the town and rural fire departments merged in 2004, Gardner made a promise to the town firefighters that a committee would be formed to oversee formation of a museum.
“I made a promise in 2004 ... we’re still working on that,” Gardner said. “(The bucket wagon) is a cornerstone and the two hand hose reels are an important complement to this.”
Anne Harris, chairperson of the Plummer Hook & Ladder Museum Committee, said she was pleased and relieved to have all the artifacts safely inside the museum space at Warrenton’s Town Hall at the end of the day.
“No doubt the bucket wagon will be the showpiece of the museum,” she said. “The major significance of it is that it was handmade by a charter member, made here in Warrenton and it was the first rolling apparatus we had.”
Gardner acknowledged the role played by the North Carolina Museum of History.
“The Museum of History folks have been so wonderful to work with. They have done everything possible to make this happen for us,” he said. “The culmination of all this work will happen when we can get the museum open and a display built to get (the bucket wagon) put on, so that’s the next goal to do.”
Follow the museum’s progress on the Museum page of the town of Warrenton’s website at warrenton.nc.gov, on Instagram at phlmuseum or on Facebook at plummerhookandladdermuseum.
