Family and friends of Annie Yvonne Cheek Ephraim gathered at the Henderson Country Club on Saturday, July 2, to celebrate her 100th birthday. Mrs. Ephraim is a member of the Hecks Grove Community.
She was born to the late Byrd Norris and Maria Thornton Cheek on July 7, 1922. She attended the Hecks Grove Elementary School, John R. Hawkins High School, attended the University of Cincinnati and joined the NYA at State Teachers College in Elizabeth City.
She relocated to Philadelphia, attended the Craig School of Beauty Culture, graduated as salutatorian and worked at the school for a few months. She decided at that time to train to become an aircraft mechanic at Brewster’s Aeronautical Corporation and she then joined the Women’s Army Corps, where she trained to become a medical technician. She was based at Ft. Des Moines, Iowa, Ft. Huachuca, Ariz., and Walla Walla Air Base in Walla Walla, Wash.
After leaving the Armed Forces, Anne worked in New York, attended Booker T. Washington Business College, where she received an associate’s degree in Business Education. She worked for the VA Hospital in Tuskegee, Ala., and transferred to the VA Office in Philadelphia until another opportunity took her to the Department of Health Education and Welfare in Washington, D.C. Between the time of her service in the Armed Forces and her positions in the Veterans Administration she had the time to get married and become the proud mom of two children, Carolyn H. Clements and Preston J. Ephraim (deceased).
Additional advancement took her to the Department of Labor, the State Department’s Agency for International Development, and she was detailed to several White House committees, including the Commission on Civil Rights and the President’s Council on Youth Opportunity, which allowed her to travel extensively throughout the United States. Other opportunities led her to Federal City College (now the University of the District of Columbia) as secretary to the Board of Higher Education and secretary for the District of Columbia Federal Credit Union.
Ephraim’s last promotion brought her back to the Department of Health Education and Welfare, and after her most rewarding work experience with the Bureau for the Blind and Visually Handicapped, she retired from government employment. She didn’t really retire—she continued to work in private industry for five more years then re-retired and returned to North Carolina in 1986.
Upon her return to North Carolina, she became involved in church and community activities—corresponding secretary for the Educational Council, financial secretary for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church and treasurer for the Cheek-Garnes Family Reunion. She gave much of her time to the Educational Council, where she coordinated the SHARE Program and the Council’s quest to convert the old Hecks Grove Elementary School to a viable community center and to have it possibly designated as an historic building. Throughout all of these activities, she found the time to continuously bake her notorious cream cheese pound cake for her family and friends.
Her involvement in church and community was not new for her as she was active throughout her time in Philadelphia as a member of Miller Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a choir member, Sunday School teacher and co-director of the BTU. She continued those same activities at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Washington, D.C.
In 1994, she gave up many of those positions to devote much of her time to family members, some who were seriously ill. She also managed to spend much time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and three grand-dogs.
Due to the pandemic, Ephraim is not quite as busy as she was previously, but she does participate in family functions and church (which she plans to return to soon). She also spends time with her three grandchildren: Preston II (Megan), Anthony (Jevonna), and Yanira (Raheem), and great-grandchildren (Preston III, Christopher, Liliana, Jordan, Arya and Yarah.) Unfortunately, due to some physical aches and pains, she is no longer baking those cream cheese pound cakes for her family and friends.
