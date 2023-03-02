The Lake Gaston Association will be hosting the annual Five-County Forum on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 a.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club, located at 139 Stanley Rd., Henrico (south of River Road in Warren County).
Elected officials and senior administrators from the five counties surrounding the lake, including Warren County, will be in attendance for updates on lake noxious weed control, planned shoreline development, and an opportunity for each county to share their ongoing and planned projects.
The public is invited to attend this 9 a.m. to noon event.
