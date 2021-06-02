The Warren County Memorial Library will hold its Summer Reading Program from June 14-Aug. 31 with the animal theme of “Tails and Tales.” The program is designed for people of all ages, from preschool through adults.
For those who can’t wait to join in the fun, early registration is already underway.
To register, go to the library at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, or call 252-257-4990.
Library Director Cheryl Reddish is proud of her staff’s efforts to provide a variety of learning experiences and activities, headed by Mary Bullock (youth services/extension service) and David Spence (circulation/reference). She noted that this year’s program was designed with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind. Participants may visit the library, but those who do not feel comfortable being in public yet will not miss out on activities.
“We are thrilled with the work our entire staff has done to create a wonderful array of activities and suggested reads that can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of home or at the library,” she said.
When people register for the program, they will receive a bag with information about how to access Summer Reading Program special events, activities such as word searches, coupons from area sponsors and brochures from community organizations. They should be sure to look for a special coupon from Warren County Memorial Library to receive a free book at their next visit. When participants register, their names will be entered in drawings for prizes ranging from books to bicycles.
Program participants may check out books by going to the library, through no-contact pickup, or by accessing books online through the library’s website, wcmlibrary.org.
Special events throughout the Summer Reading Program will be available virtually. Links are available on the library’s website. Reddish said that the public may watch from home, bring their devices to the library to access programs, or use computers at the library. She encouraged anyone without internet access to come to the library in order to use the computers there.
Reddish also encouraged the public to visit the library’s community meeting room throughout the Summer Reading Program for crafts and activities to complete there or take home.
“Tails and Tales” special events and programs include the following: See the Summer Reading Program calendar and schedule in your registration packet to see when activities can be viewed live at home or on the large screen TV in the library’s community meeting room, and which programs may be viewed on demand.
Week 1
June 14: 11 a.m., registration begins; Kangaroo Kickoff: “Fairy Trails” by Casey’s Laugh and Learn. “Fairy Trails” are set in a land where pumpkins are prisons, dragons live in towers of ice, wolves sneeze down houses, and science tells the rest of the story. Biology, chemistry and physics bring popular fairy tales, fractured fairy tales and original stories to life. (https://fb.me/e/2auZj5POx).
June 15: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program. Join Checkers and his vacuum robot sidekick Snoozer on a reading road trip where they visit a new animal habitat each week. The show features unique animal environments, interviews with animal experts, an animal craft and more. (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 16: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories for ages 3-5 (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 17: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books for school age children (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 19: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales for ages 1-3 (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 20: 11 a.m.” Polka Man Mike Schneider. The youngest person inducted into the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame at the age of 18, Schneider and his band have been nominated for 17 polka awards. His programs are designed to help families discover the good, clean fun of polka music with songs such as “Alphabet Polka,” “Numbers Schottische” and “Tiny Bubbles in the Tub.” (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live; available anytime through Aug. 31)
Week 2
June 21: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club. Discuss the most popular genre of young adult fiction at Warren County Memorial Library to recommend your favorites and find out what you should read next. Anyone new to the genre is welcome. (tinyurl.com/WCMLJuneAnime; meeting ID: 842 7405 9008; password: 498211
June 22: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 23: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 24: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 26: 10:30: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 3
June 29: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
June 30: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 1: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 3: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 4
July 5: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club (tinyurl.com/WCMLJulyAnime1; meeting ID: 863 7053 3528; password: 225941)
July 6: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 7: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 8: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 9: noon: Drummer Marcus Joyner. The Warrenton native started playing drums in the Warren County High School Steel Stix Drumline at the age of 11 and became percussion section leader in the eighth grade. A graduate of North Carolina Central University, he majored in Mass Communication with a concentration in Broadcast Media. His musical career has included movies, performances at major sporting events and other opportunities in the United States and overseas. (tinyurl.com/WCMLDrummer2021; meeting ID: 832 0632 7944; password: 085105)
July 10: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 5
July 13: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 14: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 15: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 15: 2:30 p.m.: Meet the Animals by NC Museum of Natural Sciences. Animals have many adaptations that help them survive in their environments. Did you know that animal adaptations are like superpowers? See some of the museum’s live animal ambassadors and learn about why there are so important in the natural world. (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8909945657)
July 17: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 6
July 19: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club (tinyurl.com/WCMLJulyAnime2; meeting ID: 821 1746 1508; password: 669964)
July 20: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 21: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 22: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 24: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 7
July 27: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 28: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 29: 10:30 a.m. I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
July 31: 10:30 a.m. Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 8
Aug. 2: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club (tinyurl.com/WCMLAugAnime1; meeting ID: 879 1546 9315; password: 123804)
Aug. 3: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV Virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 4: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 5: 10: a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 9
Aug. 10: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 11: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 12: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 13: 10:30 a.m. Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 10
Aug. 16: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club (tinyurl.com/WCMLAugAnime2; meeting ID: 854 4910 0425; password: 491493
Aug. 17: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 18: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 21: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Week 11
Aug. 24: 10:30 a.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 25: 10:30 a.m.: Preschool Stories (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 26: 10:30 a.m.: I Can Read Chapter Books (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 28: 10:30 a.m.: Terrific Toddler Tales (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 30: 3 p.m.: Teen Anime and Manga Book Club (tinyurl.com/WCM:AugAnime3; meeting ID: 882 8722 3215; password: 319592)
Aug. 31: 10:30 p.m.: CheckersTV virtual program (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Aug. 31: 11 a.m.: Froggy Finale with live Summer Reading Prize drawings (facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live)
Reddish said that anyone having problems accessing virtual programs can call or stop by the library for assistance.
“If you don’t have internet access, come in any time,” she added. “We will help you get going. We will set up your own device or a library computer.”
While there are no programs designed specifically for adults, Bullock, Reddish and Spence encouraged the young at heart to join in the fun of any of the activities.
Adults may participate in the Whale of a Tale Reading Challenge for anyone 18 years of age and up. They are encouraged to read or listen to 11 books that match an activity in the challenge or to meet other reading goals. Categories include:
• White Whale: A book you’ve been intending to read for a while
• Blue Whale: A book that has over 300 pages
• Humpback Whale: A book with a twist
• Killer Whale: A mystery or thriller novel
• Whale Song: An audiobook or e-audiobook
For book ideas, call the library or visit its website.
Reddish and the team at Warren County Memorial Library indicated that reading over the summer is important, especially for students.
“Reading during the summer months can make the difference between summer setbacks and summer success, leading to better academic performance when kids and teens return to school,” Reddish said.
