Warren County native Shrounda Douglas-Riddick joined Warren County government on April 3 as Human Resources manager.
She is the daughter of the late Carlton and Hattie Seward Rudd, and the late Willard and Laura Small. A 1991 graduate of Warren County High School, Douglas-Riddick earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Shaw University and a Masters of Education from Strayer University.
She and her husband, Michael, recently returned to Warren County after living in Wake County for almost 20 years. Douglas-Riddick is the mother of five children and grandmother of four grandsons. She is the widow of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Rodderick D. Douglas.
Douglas-Riddick began her state and local government career in 1996.
“Over the last 27 years, I served in state and local government in the areas of corrections, education, mental health and social work,” she said.
Douglas-Riddick has taught school in Warren and Granville counties, worked with the NC Department of Corrections (Polk Youth Institute and Warren Correctional Center), worked with the Murdoch Center in Granville County and worked with the Department of Social Services in Warren, Durham and Wake counties. She has held supervisory and management positions in corrections, education, mental health and social work.
For the past 18 years, Douglas-Riddick worked in the area of Child Welfare, serving families in Warren, Durham and Wake counties. She was a child welfare supervisor for the past seven years.
Douglas-Riddick views her work with state and local government as a calling.
“I always knew that serving (the public) was my calling,” she said. “Opportunities in state and local government gave opportunities for me to give back in so many areas.”
Devoting a career or lifetime to public service is nothing knew for Douglas-Riddick’s family. Many of her family members provided examples of helping others in both their fields of work and in their involvement in their community. Douglas-Riddick is especially thankful for the example and influence of her mother, Hattie Seward Rudd.
“I dedicate this phase of my career to my mother, who was a devoted public servant to Warren County,” she said.
County Manager Vincent Jones was impressed with the experience Dougls-Riddick brings to her new position as Human Resources manager.
“She did an outstanding job of typing her past experiences to the skill set we need in our HR manager,” she said.
Douglas-Riddick hopes that she will inspire others to give back to the community.
“I was educated here in Warren County,” she said. “I want to give back. I want to inspire other people to give back to the county.”
For Douglas-Riddick, Warren County is a special place.
“People welcomed me,” she said. “It is really good to be back home.”
