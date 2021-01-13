Members of the public are invited to participate in a survey regarding replacement options, if any, for the Confederate monument that was removed from Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton last June.
The survey is the product of five months of work by the Warren County Courthouse Square Memorial Committee, which was established by the county commissioners in August and tasked to recommend potential replacement options within six months after seeking input from local residents.
At the committee’s initial meeting last September, strengthening county unity was a repeated theme. The challenge given to committee members from Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of county commissioners, was to consider what they would like future generations to see as a reflection of Warren County in the early 21st century.
The brief survey, available electronically as well as by hard copy at various locations throughout the county, asks questions including: Should there be something put in place of the Confederate soldier monument on the Courthouse Square, and if yes, should the replacement be a monument or other work of public art or something else; What, if any, (various) emotional responses do you think the replacement should bring forth within the viewer; and Should the replacement reflect Warren County’s diversity.
The survey includes additional questions, as well as provides options for selecting specific answers and providing other comments and information.
Online surveys may be accessed at the county website at warrencountync.com. For those unable to access the online survey, paper copies are available at locations including: Warrenton — Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St.; Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St.; and The Warren Record, 112 N. Main St.; Lake Gaston/Littleton — Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2357 Eaton Ferry Rd.
The deadline for completing the survey is Feb. 15.
For more information, contact the Warren County manager’s office at 252-257-3115.
