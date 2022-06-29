The small Warren County community of Wise is dressed in its patriotic finery, with American flags lining U.S. 1 in preparation for the traditional Independence Day Parade and Festival.
This year celebration will be especially meaningful because it marks the return of the annual event after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festivities will begin with the parade at 10 a.m. Line-up will begin at 9 a.m. on the southern side of Wise and will follow a route northward along US 1 toward Wise Baptist Church. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early in order to secure the best viewing locations.
The parade will provide an opportunity to honor those currently serving in the United States armed forces as well as veterans.
Macey Paynter, a veteran of the Navy Seabees, will serve as grand marshal. The parade will feature an float recognizing all military branches in dedication to veterans who served in the past and who have passed on. An additional float will feature surviving veterans. Another highlight of the event will be a Vietnam-era helicopter.
The parade is expected to include old tractors, other farm machinery and classic cars.
Additional entries will still be accepted today. Automobiles, trucks and tractors are welcome. If the weather is not too hot, horses are also welcome. However, motorcycles, side-by-sides, four-wheelers and dirt bikes will not be allowed. For parade entries, contact Bruce Perkinson at 252-432-5307.
The Independence Day Festival will begin at 10 a.m. on the grounds of Wise Baptist Church, 1840 US 1, Norlina (Wise Community).
Activities will pause at noon to recognize area veterans. A ceremony will include a salute to the flags, Pledge of Allegience and the singing of the National Anthem. Parade Grand Marshal Macey Paynter will also be recognized and invited to make remarks.
Following the ceremony, the Martin Davis Band will provide the day’s entertainment with beach music.
Wise Baptist Church plans to offer its traditional BBQ sandwiches and homemade ice cream. A number of other vendors will also offer a variety of foods ranging from kettle corn to fish plates.
A number of crafters and artisans will also offer their wares.
The small community of Wise is proud to offer Fourth of July fun for all ages for local residents and visitors to Warren County alike — who might just discover a new Independence Day tradition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.