Jai’melvin Hunt, 20, of Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton, will return to court on Jan. 17 on charges that include attempted first degree murder in connection with a Nov. 28 shooting near East Franklin and Braggs streets in Warrenton.
He also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serous injuries, discharge a weapon into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, discharge a firearm in the city, go armed to the terror of the people, injury to personal property and contributing t the delinquency of a juvenile.
According to the Warrenton Police Department, a male juvenile was also arrested around the time of Hunt’s arrest. At that time, a third male suspect was being sought by law enforcement.
On Dec. 8, the Warrenton Police Department announced that a collaborative effort between the police department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office led to the identification of the third suspect. Juvenile petitions were obtained, and law enforcement followed up on all leads in efforts to locate the suspect for apprehension.
Later the same day, the Warrenton Police Department announced that the third suspect, also a juvenile, had turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court documents filed in the case, Hunt is accused of attempting to kill a Wesley Hawkins and assaulting him with a semiautomatic handgun. In addition, Hunt is accused of discharging a semiautomatic handgun into a 2005 Honda Accord while it was occupied by Hawkins and four other people.
Court documents indicate that Hunt also had in his possession an AK-74-style rifle and over two ounces of marijuana.
According to an application for a search warrant related to the case, One victim was struck in the head by a bullet at the scene. Warrenton Police Officer M.A. Oakley, patrol sergeant, heard three shots in the area of West Franklin Street and South Bragg Street on Nov. 28 and saw a vehicle fleeing at a high rate of speed. When Oakley stopped the suspect vehicle, a rear passenger fled with a handgun. Two suspects remained in the vehicle and were detained.
