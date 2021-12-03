The descendants of the late Sam Eaton Williams and Dorothy Betty Williams held their annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Lions Den in Warrenton.
Those attending included family matriarch Lucy Lee Dunlap, Mr. and Mrs. Anell Williams, along with a host of their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also attending were Valerie Bynum of Virgnia and Devergia Richardson of Greensboro, two cousins who moved here from New York, and others.
The family enjoyed a time of fellowship, games, photograph-taking and a lot of reminiscing. Those attending remembered beloved family members Robert Williams and Lloyd Bynum.
A traditional Thanksgiving dinner was served with turkey and dressing, venison, macaroni and cheese, corn, lasagna, collard greens, cranberry sauce, potato salad, and all kinds of desserts.
Family members who traveled the least distance were Catherine Williams and family of Warrenton. The one who traveled the farthest was Valarie Williams of Raleigh.
Devergia Richardson served as hostess. The general prayer was given by Aaron Lee Dunlap. Scripture was read by Gregory Williams, Sr., and a solo was presented by Samy Williams. Grace was said by Dorothy Williams-Kearney.
