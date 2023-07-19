People unfamiliar with the local area might have wondered what was going on if they were traveling down US 1 just south of Norlina on Saturday. On the grounds near the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department and what local people refer to as the Cantaloupe Shed, banners, vendor booths and tents, and games galore were visible from the road.
Traveling motorists might have seen other banners as they approached the area or had to slow down as people turned down a nearby road toward a designated parking area. Some might have decided to drive down that road themselves to see where everyone else was headed. If they did, they would have soon discovered that they were at the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival, which remains a popular summer event.
“The festival was great. A lot of people came,” said Tommy Tucker, president of the Ridgeway Historical Society, which sponsors the event, along with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
Anyone not familiar with Warren County might wonder why anyone would hold a festival to celebrate the cantaloupe. The people of Ridgeway have been growing cantaloupes for many decades. Melons grown there became famous for having a naturally sweet flavor, thanks to the something special in the Ridgeway soil. Chris Tucker, chief of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, described how the community’s fame grew.
“In 1940, (Ridgeway growers) had problems selling their cantaloupes,” he said. “They paid a broker $75 to broker them up North.”
The first load of cantaloupes left by train on July 4, 1941, Tucker said. Over the course of three weeks, between 105 and 110 trains left Ridgeway with a crop carrying a value equivalent to $6 million today.
Ridgeway cantaloupes graced the menu at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. Years later, there are some growers carrying on the tradition of producing the famous Ridgeway cantaloupes.
The Cantaloupe Festival is held in mid-July to recognize the time of the cantaloupe harvest, and the event typically draws a crowd from the local area and beyond. On Saturday, some people drove from just down the road in Ridgeway, or a bit further away in Norlina, Warrenton or Henderson. Some people came from other towns and cities in this region of North Carolina, and others from out of state stopped by while visiting relatives in the local area.
Some people arrived early, taking advantage of the hours before the brunt of the July heat and humidity arrived. More people came around the middle of the day. Tucker said that there was a steady stream of people throughout the event, which was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“People were coming and going all day,” he said.
This year’s Cantaloupe Festival offered something for people of all ages. Games for children were set up in a large area near the Cantaloupe Shed.
At the Cantaloupe Shed, festival-goers could also buy the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department’s Brunswick stew sold by the quart. Tucker said that the fire department sold out. Stew by the bowl, hot dogs and more were sold at the Ridgeway Community Center.
Near the Community Center, festival-goers gathered under shade trees to enjoy a day full of music. Not far away, the Warrenton Posse Horse Club offered horseback rides in what has become a festival tradition.
In between the Community Center and Cantaloupe Shed, a variety of vendors offered everything from food to household items and more. In some cases, family members worked together to cook and serve up chicken, turkey legs and more, or popcorn, lemonade and other snacks. In other cases, family members worked together at vendor tents such as those with jewelry and other accessories, stained glass and honey.
Other popular festival foods included everything from ice cream to funnel cakes. A number of vendors offered jewelry this year. At other vendor tents, festival-goers could find candles, T-shirts, cutlery, wood items, other decorative pieces, accessories and much more.
Tucker said that, in general, vendors were pleased with how the day went, and many looked forward to returning next year.
Attending the Cantaloupe Festival has become an annual tradition for many people who live in the local area or who have family ties here, especially to the community of Ridgeway.
People passing through the area on Saturday who turned off US 1 to see why the people of Ridgeway would want to celebrate a melon probably left with new memories, a few treasured items, and, maybe a cantaloupe or two.
