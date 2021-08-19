Warren County Schools’ Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton and the board of education have made seven key appointments leading into the 2021-22 school year — a chief Communication and Engagement officer, five principals and an interim assistant principal.
The appointments are as follows:
• Chief Communication and Engagement officer, Heather Lawing, (Start date: to be determined)
• Principal, Mariam Boyd Elementary School, Kendra Davis (effective Aug. 11)
• Principal, Vaughan Elementary School, Sophelia McMannen (start date: TBD)
• Principal, Warren County Middle School, Dr. Dennis Carrington (effective Aug. 11)
• Principal, Warren New Tech High School, John Green (effective Aug. 12)
• Principal, Warren County High School, Dr. Keesha Lewis (effective Aug. 12)
• Interim Assistant Principal, Warren County High School, Angela Lee-Easter (effective Aug. 12)
“I am committed to ensuring we have the right people in the right positions to best support our staff, students, and families,” said Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton. “These education professionals understand the importance of making sure our students and staff feel valued, supported, and challenged. I’m proud of the leadership team we’re putting together and look forward to working together to make this an exciting and successful school year for all of our students.”
Meet these school system leaders
• Heather Lawing
Sutton said that the chief Communication and Engagement officer is a new position for the school district to highlight school activities and achievements, improve communication with staff and families, increase the school system’s social media presence, work with news organizations and handle public records requests.
“We are thrilled to have Heather Lawing, bringing her 23 years of experience working in local news and school public relations to benefit Warren County, our students, and our staff,” he added.
For the past six years, Lawing has been a senior administrator of Communications for the Wake County Public School System in Cary. Prior to joining WCPSS, she worked for 17 years as a reporter and news anchor in central and eastern North Carolina, with a focus on covering state and local education issues and school systems.
“I’m excited to help showcase some of the amazing things happening every day in Warren County Schools,” Lawing said. “I look forward to listening to staff, students, families, and other members of the community to learn how I can best support and serve Warren County.”
• Kendra Davis
Kendra Davis has spent her entire 26-year educational career in Warren County Schools, working as a teacher for 20 years and an instructional coach for three years. Davis was named assistant principal at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in 2018 and interim principal in June 2021.
“Kendra Davis is a natural fit to lead Mariam Boyd Elementary,“ Sutton said. “She understands the everyday successes and challenges facing teachers because she’s had the same experiences in the classroom. She’s been a leader in this school for years, and I look forward to seeing Mariam Boyd continue to thrive under her leadership as principal.”
“I am honored to be chosen as principal of Mariam Boyd Elementary School because this is where I received my foundation,” Davis said. “I look forward to empowering our young people to be successful innovators in this ever changing society.”
• Sophelia McMannen
Sophelia McMannen joins Warren County Schools from Granville County Public Schools, where she was assistant principal at Wilton Elementary in Franklinton for the past five years and previously spent two years as an assistant principal in Nash County. McMannen started her career in education as a teacher at West Oxford Elementary for 13 years.
“Sophelia McMannen is a great addition to our Warren County Schools family,“ Sutton said. “It says a lot about our district when we’re able to attract quality people from outside of Warren County. Vaughan Elementary is in good hands.”
“I am extremely proud and excited to join this extraordinary school community, McMannen said. “I’m looking forward to an amazing opportunity to build relationships with Vaughan Elementary staff, students, and their families, and ensuring every child is provided with an exceptional educational experience.”
• Dr. Dennis Carrington
Dr. Dennis Carrington started his teaching career 18 years ago at Warren County Middle School, where he will now lead the school as principal. He has been a role model to students as a Business Education teacher, Special Populations coordinator, assistant principal, and principal. He became the interim principal at Warren County Middle in June 2020, guiding the school through the uncertainty of the global pandemic and will continue that guidance as principal.
“I love seeing educators improve their skills and harness their talents over the years, and then take all of that expertise back to where they started, like Dr. Dennis Carrington,“ Sutton said. “In Warren County, we’re committed to nurturing our staff as well as our students, and we take pride in seeing our homegrown talent lead the way for others.”
“It is an honor and privilege to return where I began,” Carrington said. “I am committed to the scholars, families, and staff at Warren County Middle School to grow the leaders of today and tomorrow.”
• John Green
For the past two years, John Green has been the principal of Warren County High School. He began his career in education as a teacher assistant at Northside Elementary. He worked 12 years as a teacher and 15 years in school administration.
“We’re happy to have John Green bringing his talents and expertise to Warren New Tech High School,“ Sutton said. “He is an experienced high school administrator who can bring stability and consistency to Warren New Tech High School. He’s shown a selfless dedication to students, doing whatever it takes to help them succeed.”
“It is indeed an honor to become a part of the Knight family,” Green said. “As the newly appointed principal of the New Tech High School, I plan to continue the vision of educating students and meeting the needs of the whole child. I will continue working with our students, staff, families, and the community for the success of all students in Warren County Schools.”
• Dr. Keesha Lewis
Dr. Keesha Lewis has been the assistant principal of Warren County High School for the past two years. Prior to coming to Warren County, she was an instructional coach in Elizabeth City and started her career in education teaching science for six years in Winston-Salem.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Keesha Lewis transition to the principal position at Warren County High,” Sutton said. “She is a proven administrator with a laser-like focus on academics. This is a great opportunity to put Dr. Lewis’s skills towards improving student performance.
“I am immensely grateful to be given the opportunity to serve as principal of Warren County High School.” Lewis said. “I am excited to help students and staff reach their full potential.”
•Angela Lee-Easter
For the past year, Angela Lee-Easter has been the interim assistant principal at Warren County Middle School. She started her 20-year career in education as a Head Start lead teacher. She has also served as an Intervention and Remediation facilitator, Career and Technical Education instructor, and Business Education teacher.
“Angela Lee-Easter has a well-rounded educational background and a wealth of experience,” Sutton said. “Her talents will complement and support Dr. Lewis’s efforts to improve academic achievement at Warren County High and provide valuable support to our students and staff.”
“I am truly ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with Dr. Keesha Lewis and the wonderful WCHS staff,” Lee-Easter said. “It is our endeavor to create a culture where all students can be successful.”
