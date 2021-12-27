The Warren County Health Department is partnering with OptumServe to expand access to COVID-19 testing in Warren County.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available on the following dates:
• Tuesday, Dec. 28: noon-3 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 29: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Testing will be available at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The site will be closed for a half-hour lunch break each day.
To schedule an appointment, visit ihi.care/covidtesting. Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor. Walk-ins are welcome.
