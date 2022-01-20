The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold a virtual informational meeting for young ladies interested in participating in their programs, Delta Academy or Jabberwock.
Delta Academy is a youth program for young ladies ages 11-14. Jabberwock is a scholarship program for high school junior and senior young ladies and those in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Monthly workshops are free and are currently being held via Zoom.
Workshops for Delta Academy will focus on encouraging and empowering middle school girls to strive for excellence in all aspects of their lives. Topics that have been covered over the years include vision boards, physical and mental health, self-esteem, public speaking, engineering experiments and career exploration. Similar workshop topics will also be the focus of the Jabberwock Scholarship Program.
The informational meeting will be held via Zoom on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 pm.
Young ladies and their parents who live in Wraren, Franklin, Granville and Vance counties in North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County in Virginia must register in advance for the meeting by emailing the chapter at dstohachapter@gmail.com no later than Sunday, Jan. 23.
