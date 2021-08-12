Warren County is now included in the group of counties that have made a decision to move to a new Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization. These organizations are responsible for providing behavioral healthcare services in North Carolina.
Warren County is currently served in the Cardinal Innovations Healthcare catchment area, which extends from Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, to the Virginia border at Warren County.
Warren County last week announced that it would provide notice to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Cohen of its intent to disengage from the Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization Cardinal Innovations Healthcare and realign with Eastpointe.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners last week approved a resolution and disengagement plan and will be seeking stakeholder and citizen feedback.
For more information, contact County Manager Vincent Jones at the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115.
