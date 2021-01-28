Emergency personnel respond to a head-on collision shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 21 on Cheeks Quarter Road, 14 miles south of Warrenton. According to a report filed by State Trooper E.J. Bowen of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Brandy Lekia Perry of Louisburg was traveling south when a vehicle driven by Brandon Tyler Strickland entered the roadway from a driveway and was traveling north. The report indicates that Strickland’s vehicle crossed the centerline, and the two vehicles collided head-on. Strickland was charged with driving left of center.
