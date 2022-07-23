The Ladies Day Out Ministry took a trip to New Orleans last week. The bus departed the Roses parking lot in Henderson on Monday morning at 8 a.m.
The first stop was Pelham Ala., the group stayed overnight, enjoyed lunch, dinner, good fellowship one with another and meeting new friends. Tuesday, they enjoyed a continental breakfast together before heading on to New Orleans.
Once in New Orleans, activities included food, shopping, dancing, Casino slots, tour of the Mardi Gras World, a ride on a riverboat, tour of the Historic Destrehan Plantation and the historic French Market, a guided tour of New Orleans, visit to the National World War II Museum, and fun. Some of the ladies participated in a Podcast with Dr. Angela Powell, to be aired soon.
After several days in New Orleans, the group headed back, staying overnight at the Hampton Inn in Auburn, Ala., on Friday night, meeting even more new friends before the group arrived back at the Roses in Henderson.
The ladies had much fun, but were glad to get back to their families. The ladies had a meeting on the way back to discuss the group’s next trip. More information will be provided in the future.
