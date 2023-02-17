Warren Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center resident, United States Marine Corps Veteran Julian Shearin, was honored recently on his 88th birthday by The Warren County Memorial Post — American Legion Post 547. The Post showered the local veteran with balloons, gifts, snacks and a birthday cake to be shared with other Warren Hills residents. Shearin served in the Korean War and served as a guard to President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
