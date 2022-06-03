Crystal Brantley was recently presented with a rose and recognized on her retirement at a meeting of Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Brantley retired as assistant professor of English from Louisburg College at the end of the fall semester last year. She is a member of the Gamma Chi Chapter, whose vision statement is “Leading Women Educators Impacting Education Worldwide.” Pictured at the left is Gamma Chi Chapter President Evelyn Hall presenting the rose to Crystal Brantley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.