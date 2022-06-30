During a special meeting on June 22, the Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a $38.9 million county budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that holds the tax at 81 cents per $100 valuation.
The budget makes appropriations in the general fund as follows:
• $6.4 million in general government
• $11.5 million in public safety
• $1.2 million in economic and physical development
• $9.5 million in human services
• $1.3 million in cultural and leisure
• $1.6 million in debt service
• $7.1 million in education
The following revenues are expected to be available for the 2022-23 fiscal year:
• $21.1 million in ad valorem taxes,
• $5.4 million in sales taxes
• $200,000 in other taxes and licenses
• $199,500 in unrestricted-intergovernmental
• $650,000 in restricted intergovernmental-health
• $2.7 million in total restricted intergovernmental-Department of Social Services
• $2.2 million in restricted intergovernmental-other
• $416,165 in permits and fees
• $2.3 million in sales and services
• $3,500 in investment earnings
• $33,686 in miscellaneous revenue
• $849,401 in transfers from other funds
• $400,000 in fund balance (or cash reserves) appropriated (health department escrow
• $435,000 in fund balance appropriated (general fund-schools)
• $2 million in fund balance appropriated (general fund-other)
The budget allocates $1.2 million to fire departments.
The budget appropriates $1.9 million to the solid waste enterprise fund and $1 million to the regional water system enterprise fund.
Solid waste fees for the upcoming fiscal year will include an availability/household user fee of $150 per household or business not subject to municipal taxation, transfer station tipping fee of $67 per ton to waste brought to the county’s transfer station and an inert debris tipping fee of $20 per ton for all inert debris, yard waste and land clearing debris brought to the county landfill.
Water/sewer rates are unchanged.
The budget takes into consideration several salary adjustments for county employees as follows:
• Ensuring that employees who have worked with the county for at least nine years are at least at the midpoint of their salary range
• Making living wage adjustments for county employees earning less than $30,000 annually
• Providing a 3 percent cost of living increase for county employees who do not fall under the previous categories
• Raising the starting salary for sheriff’s office deputies from $34,000 to $39,000
Anticipated expenditures related to these salary adjustments are as follows: $706,500 for compensation and retention adjustments, $88,800 for living wage adjustments, and $617,000 for compensation study, COLA and increasing the sheriff’s deputy starting salaries.
The fiscal year 2022-23 budget takes into consideration several position reclassifications, including the following:
• Deputy Register of Deeds to Assistant Register of Deeds with salary increase of $6,259
• Assistant Director of Community Services to Recreation Director (impact on salary not available)
• Assistant Director of Community and Economic Development to Planning Director and Zoning Administrator (impact on salary not available)
• Senior Center Manager to Senior Center Director (impact on salary not available)
• Director of Community Services to Library Director (impact on salary not available)
The budget includes the following new positions:
• Full-time EMT/paramedic at salary of $35,744
• Part-time Farmers Market Manager at $20 per hour for 20-25 hours per week
• Full-time delinquent tax foreclosure specialist at salary of $30,000
• Code Enforcement Officer at salary of $37,064
• Senior Assistant to the County Manager at salary of $49,670
