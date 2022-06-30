During a special meeting on June 22, the Warren County Board of Commissioners approved a $38.9 million county budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that holds the tax at 81 cents per $100 valuation.

The budget makes appropriations in the general fund as follows:

• $6.4 million in general government

• $11.5 million in public safety

• $1.2 million in economic and physical development

• $9.5 million in human services

• $1.3 million in cultural and leisure

• $1.6 million in debt service

• $7.1 million in education

The following revenues are expected to be available for the 2022-23 fiscal year:

• $21.1 million in ad valorem taxes,

• $5.4 million in sales taxes

• $200,000 in other taxes and licenses

• $199,500 in unrestricted-intergovernmental

• $650,000 in restricted intergovernmental-health

• $2.7 million in total restricted intergovernmental-Department of Social Services

• $2.2 million in restricted intergovernmental-other

• $416,165 in permits and fees

• $2.3 million in sales and services

• $3,500 in investment earnings

• $33,686 in miscellaneous revenue

• $849,401 in transfers from other funds

• $400,000 in fund balance (or cash reserves) appropriated (health department escrow

• $435,000 in fund balance appropriated (general fund-schools)

• $2 million in fund balance appropriated (general fund-other)

The budget allocates $1.2 million to fire departments.

The budget appropriates $1.9 million to the solid waste enterprise fund and $1 million to the regional water system enterprise fund.

Solid waste fees for the upcoming fiscal year will include an availability/household user fee of $150 per household or business not subject to municipal taxation, transfer station tipping fee of $67 per ton to waste brought to the county’s transfer station and an inert debris tipping fee of $20 per ton for all inert debris, yard waste and land clearing debris brought to the county landfill.

Water/sewer rates are unchanged.

The budget takes into consideration several salary adjustments for county employees as follows: 

• Ensuring that employees who have worked with the county for at least nine years are at least at the midpoint of their salary range

• Making living wage adjustments for county employees earning less than $30,000 annually

• Providing a 3 percent cost of living increase for county employees who do not fall under the previous categories

• Raising the starting salary for sheriff’s office deputies from $34,000 to $39,000

Anticipated expenditures related to these salary adjustments are as follows: $706,500 for compensation and retention adjustments, $88,800 for living wage adjustments, and $617,000 for compensation study, COLA and increasing the sheriff’s deputy starting salaries.

The fiscal year 2022-23 budget takes into consideration several position reclassifications, including the following:

• Deputy Register of Deeds to Assistant Register of Deeds with salary increase of $6,259

• Assistant Director of Community Services to Recreation Director (impact on salary not available)

• Assistant Director of Community and Economic Development to Planning Director and Zoning Administrator (impact on salary not available)

• Senior Center Manager to Senior Center Director (impact on salary not available)

• Director of Community Services to Library Director (impact on salary not available)

The budget includes the following new positions:

• Full-time EMT/paramedic at salary of $35,744

• Part-time Farmers Market Manager at $20 per hour for 20-25 hours per week

• Full-time delinquent tax foreclosure specialist at salary of $30,000

• Code Enforcement Officer at salary of $37,064

• Senior Assistant to the County Manager at salary of $49,670