Farmers Market.jpg

The Little Garden Club invited the Warren County Farmers Market to the club’s March meeting held at the Warren County Memorial Library. The program featured “A Visual History of the Warren County Farmers Market” and “Waste Not, Want Not.” The Little Garden Club will be the featured guest vendor and have a booth at the Warren County Farmers Market on Opening Day, April 30. The market will be set up at the Warren County Health Department again this year from 8 a.m. until noon. Pictured are Danylu Hundley, market chairperson, left, and Cheryl Bell, market treasurer. The market will be open each Saturday during the growing season.