The Little Garden Club invited the Warren County Farmers Market to the club’s March meeting held at the Warren County Memorial Library. The program featured “A Visual History of the Warren County Farmers Market” and “Waste Not, Want Not.” The Little Garden Club will be the featured guest vendor and have a booth at the Warren County Farmers Market on Opening Day, April 30. The market will be set up at the Warren County Health Department again this year from 8 a.m. until noon. Pictured are Danylu Hundley, market chairperson, left, and Cheryl Bell, market treasurer. The market will be open each Saturday during the growing season.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Wrong’ fork in the road leads to longtime auto body repair business
- George’s Warrenton Family Restaurant plans spring opening
- Van overturns
- Sheriff’s Office investigates armed robbery
- Sinaya Harrison
- Lester Kearney trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday
- Working Landscapes continues to expand
- Warren County High School athlete receives “Performance of the Week” recognition
- Jordan Hill church member celebrates 101 years
- Local nonprofit takes museum field trip with after school students
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.