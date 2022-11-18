Earlier this school year, the Warren County Memorial Post American Legion Women’s Auxiliary donated school supplies to Mariam Boyd Elementary School. The school expresses thanks for the donation and for supporting students at Mariam Boyd Elementary. Pictured, from the left, are Joann Heaven, Mary Terry, Jessie Kearney and Paulette Durham.
