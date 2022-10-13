People are invited to learn more about and provide input on the N.C. Department of Transportation’s draft 10-year transportation plan for 2024-2033, called the State Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP.
Staff from Highway Division 5, which is based in Durham, will answer questions and collect comments from the public about the funding and proposed construction schedule for any project in the draft 2024-2033 STIP during regular business hours through the end of the week. The division is responsible for roads and bridges in Warren, Durham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance and Wake counties.
David Keilson, the division’s planning engineer, will be available to talk about the draft STIP through Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 2612 N. Duke St., Durham. He also may be reached at 919-825-2637 or the STIP online contact form.
People may also participate in an online survey to indicate which projects matter most to them.
The department will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who want to provide input. Anyone requiring special services should contact Keilson, who will help make arrangements.
The department initially unveiled its proposed funding and construction plan in May, then revised it in August to reflect new sources of revenue.
The draft plan still adheres to the Strategic Transportation Investments law using the required data-driven process and input from local officials and the public.
Projects scheduled in the first five years are generally considered to be committed, while those on the latter half of the schedule are subject to be re-evaluated when the next STIP is developed.
The NCDOT plans to use public input and the requests of planning organizations from around the state to produce a final draft STIP that state transportation officials will adopt next year. More information on the STIP process can be found on the NCDOT webpage at ncdot.gov.
