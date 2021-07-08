Warren County Parks and Recreation is now offering online registration for its year-round programming, offering citizens the convenience of browsing programs and signing up from home rather than having to drive to the John Graham gym in Warrenton to register in person.
The online system, CivicRec, has filters for custom searches, and headings such as Programs & Events, Facility Rentals, Youth Sports Leagues, and Adult Sports Leagues to make it easy for users to find what they are looking for.
Under each heading, more detailed information is available, including age limits, dates for each program or sport, and registration fees. The Facility Rentals section allows users to search for and reserve parks and rec facilities like the John Graham gym, the picnic shelter or ballfields at the recreation complex, or space at the Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park
“This software will be a much needed convenient step toward the future for Warren County Parks and Recreation Department,” said Willie McConnell, recreation program coordinator.
The online registration program is available through the county website at warrencountync.com. Go to Departments, then Parks & Recreation and click on Civic Rec Link. It is mobile-friendly, allowing citizens to search for community activities and events, register, and remit payment even from a smartphone or tablet.
Remaining
summer
programs
Register for the following programs and get more information online through CivicRec.
Swimming: Swim lessons at the Soul City Pool through Aug. 28; Splashing the Day Away, July 27 and 29, ages 5-18
Athletics: Volleyball camp, July 14-16, ages 9-15; tennis camp, July 17, ages 8-15; football camp, July 22-24, ages 8-13; basketball camp, Aug. 6-7, ages 6-14
Arts & Enrichment: theatre workshop, July 20-21, ages 11-18; Vision Board workshop, July 23, ages 11-18
Fitness & Wellness: Fishing & Hiking, Aug. 11, ages 8-15
For additional information, call Warren County Parks and Recreation at 252-257-2272.
