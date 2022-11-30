Motorists traveling along US 401 near the Afton community have probably noticed a large display of flags at the entrance to a driveway.
The American flag stands proudly with flags representing all branches of the United States armed forces. Also flying are flags to remember those who are often forgotten: the prisoners of war, those missing in action, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.
These flags stand at the driveway of Thomas Carnes, who served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Known as the POW-MIA walker, he walked across the country to carry the message of never forgetting those who did not come home from war. Today, his own wartime injuries prevent him from walking like his used to, but he continues to keep his promise to share the message of “never forget” through his flags.
In 1964, Carnes joined the Marines, those who are “first in, last out.” He spent nine weeks in boot camp before boarding the USS Saratoga as part of the 1st Marine Division on its way to Vietnam. He was a teenager at the time. Carnes’ work took him all over Vietnam, including the border and demilitarized zone.
Carnes returned to the United States from Vietnam in late 1971. However, there were many in branches of the armed forces who did not come home. One of them was Donald G. Kerr, a major in the Air Force. Carnes made a promise to his grandmother and was among a group who took an oath in Los Angeles to carry flags all their lives to keep the memory of prisoners of war, those missing in action and those killed in action out front and center, as a reminder to never forget.
The group began walking together before heading in different directions. Carnes walked in every state in the United States, with the exception of Hawaii, and some 1,300 miles in Canada.
Interest in what he was doing grew. Carnes was interviewed in every state and sent out press releases before arriving in an area. He also met a number of notable figures, from Al Gore to Jesse Helms.
Carnes carried a 5-pound phone as he traveled, and was accompanied by his dog, who was a bomb-sniffing dog in the Marine Corps.
Carnes walked for about 18 or 19 years — as long as he could manage with his war injuries. He settled in the Afton area of Warren County after retiring, living in a 13 ft. by 18 ft. shed under the trees while he spent four years clearing his property.
Carnes was no longer physically able to walk across the country, so the mission to keep his promise took a different form: flying flags like the ones that line the area beside his driveway today. This remains Carnes’ primary mission to this day. When it is time to replace a flag, it is retired in a proper ceremony and a new one goes up in its place.
Donald G. Kerr’s body was returned to the United States in 1997. However, there are others whose fate remains unknown. Carnes used to share his message of never forgetting while speaking at local schools for Veterans Day. Working to start an ROTC/JROTC program and encouraging young people to talk to recruiters about military service were among his local efforts after retirement.
This year, Carnes participated in the Wise Independence Day Parade, riding on a float with other veterans. This was the first time he was asked to participate in any parade.
The Marines motto, Semper Fidelis, or “Always Faithful,” carries special meaning for Carnes. He has never forgotten Major Kerr and others like him. Each day, around 11 a.m., he boards a motorized vehicle and makes his way down to his flags to say prayers — no matter the weather. Carnes is accompanied by another faithful former bomb-sniffing dog. When strong winds brought down some of his flags, he made plans to purchase new flagpoles.
Carnes waves to motorists while he spends time at his flags. For as long as he lives, he will make sure that flags are there. Then, it will be time for others to take up his mission and continue to keep his promise.
“I want people to know that the flags need to fly,” Carnes said.
