Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine Community held its Back to School Fun Day activity on Saturday, Aug. 27, from noon until 3 p.m. Over 70 students were present. The students, as well as their parents and grandparents, enjoyed the fellowship, food, drinks, popcorn and snow cones, the games, and especially the bouncy house for the younger ones. Making the event possible were Pastor Maggie Stinnett, the Rev. Cheryl Stith, the Rev. Don Stith, Deacons William Branch, Terry Scott and Zane Harrison, Deaconesses Ann Jones and Arvella Scott, Trustees Ruby Downey and Mary Branch, Monae Nettles, Danielle Stevenson and Alice Alston. CHBC appreciates all the parents, grandparents and students who attended and made the Back to School Fun Day a success.
