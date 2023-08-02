Captain DJ Wright, B-Shift supervisor, has been named Warren County Emergency Medical Services Employee of the Year. In over 20 years with the local agency, he has served as a sergeant, captain and division chief.
A Warren County native, he is the son of Karen and JD Wright. He is a graduate of Norlina Christian School.
Wright has been active in emergency response since the age of 16 when he joined the Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department. Over the years, he has focused on various occupations, including working with his father at a local auto parts store and working at a local grocery store. However, a family emergency inspired Wright to pursue the career path that he continues to follow today.
He recalled that one morning, his father had a diabetic emergency. Warren County Emergency Medical Services was called to respond.
“I remember the paramedics,” Wright said. “My father came completely around. That struck my interest.”
He applied for a position with the City of Henderson Fire Department and earned an Emergency Medical Technician certificate. Working with the fire department provided more opportunities for learning and growth through responding to calls and working with the other members of the department.
“I had great teachers and mentors,” Wright said.
In 2001, he joined Warren County EMS as a part-time EMT.
As his focus on the medical side of emergency response grew, he entered a paramedic program in 2003 with instructor Vivian Loyd. In 2004, Wright became certified by the state.
In late 2005 or early 2006, Wright joined Warren County EMS on a full-time basis. While he worked with the Vance County Fire Department part-time until 2011 or 2012, Wright has always considered Warren County as a special place.
“I love Warren County,” he said. “It is my heart and home. It is a small community. I love helping the citizens and the people passing through. You meet a lot of great people.”
Wright has not left the fire side of emergency response completely. He has served with the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department and currently is a member of Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department.
For Wright, the most meaningful aspects of working with EMS are helping others and being there with them at the time of emergencies.
