On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Kerr-Tar Reentry Roundtable and Warren County Economic Development hosted a Reentry Resource Fair at the Warren County Armory Civic Center. The Reentry Resource Fair is a platform developed to offer various resources and services to community members that have been involved in the justice system.
However, according to Sharon Thomas, Youth Program and Special Projects coordinator, EO officer with Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, “the Resource Fair is invaluable for the community, period, as it is a great place to reach services and resources needed by all.” Thomas said that she was excited about the opportunity for citizens and resource providers to network and collaborate. Thomas said that so many families face barriers and challenges locating resources, and the Resource Fair is a one-stop shop to network and help the whole person, not giving anyone the run around, but making access easier.
Thomas also stated that in the past, Reentry Resource Fairs were held annually; however, because of requests from communities, the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments is planning to offer the fairs quarterly.
Resource providers and community partners present were Eastpointe, which provided resources for substance abuse, mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities; Family Resource Center, which offered prevention and intervention services for families and communities; Franklin Granville Vance Smartstart, with family and childcare services; Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, which provided housing and community services; Freedom House Recovery Center, which offered mental health and substances abuse resources; GRDF/Vote to the Rhythm Project, which helped citizens with voter registration information; GRRO, which provided resources for food and nutrition; and Infinite Possibilities, which offered supportive social services. In addition, Living and Learning Youth Center offered anger management and parenting education; NC Works Career Center offered employment, expungement, training, veterans and career services; NewStart 2nd Chance offered prevention and intervention services for families and communities; RI International offered crisis, outpatient, housing, and community support; Shades of Purple Healthcare Training Institute provided career services; Vance-Granville Community College offered education and training resources; and Vocational Rehabilitation offered support services and career information for individuals with disabilities. WARR 1520AM/103.5 FM offered community engagement, and Warren County Senior Center shared information on services and activities for older adults.
Employers providing information at the Reentry Fair were Huff Consulting and Sunrock.
Jamie Cunningham, program director for the WIOA program at NC Works Career Center, was excited about getting out into the community to let people know that there are all kinds of resources to help no matter what barriers an individual may have, whether justice involved or anyone who needs help finding a job. Cunningham stated that NC Works Career Center is located in the five-county region, Warren, Person, Franklin, Vance and Granville. Their main career center is in Henderson at 826 S. Garnett St., and there are satellite offices in Warrenton at the Vance-Granville Community College campus and in Person County.
I asked her about transportation barriers when seeking employment and Cunningham stated, “When seeking employment, if one can’t get to one of our offices, we can meet you where you are; we will try. And if there are barriers with transportation once hired, we have partnerships with organizations such as KARTS to help with transportation, and there are mileage reimbursement programs.”
