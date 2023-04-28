WIC Program
WIC stands for Women, Infants, and Children. This program serves pregnant and postpartum women and breastfeeding women, infants from birth to age 1, and children ages 1-5. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthy foods via eWIC card.
WIC offers a Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program that assists clients with breastfeeding and provides support to the mother as needed. WIC also provides health referrals as needed for clients.
To qualify for WIC, you must Live in North Carolina, have a family income of 185 percent of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines and be at nutritional risk. Persons receiving Medicaid, Work First Families Assistance (TANF) or assistance for the NC Food and Nutrition Services automatically qualify for WIC services.
For more information or to see if you qualify for the WIC program, contact staff at 252-257-2116.
Health Education
The Health Education team at the Warren County Health Department serves an important role in the community by providing and translating complex information in a way that meets the community where they are. The Health Education team helps engage and empower the individuals and communities to choose healthier behaviors that will improve their quality of life. The team promotes behavior change to help reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases and other morbidities that affect residents.
The goal is to provide citizens with community-friendly programs and information such as health data/assessments, diabetes self-management classes, prevention/wellness programs, prescription drug take-back and lock up your medication programs. The team provides health education programs as well as campaigns to the public on many different topics that affect the health of the community. In addition, outreach and education are offered through participation in health fairs, workshops, and community, civic and faith-based organizational events.
Exerstyle is a fitness program designed to offer a variety of safe, effective aerobic exercises to help citizens and employees take positive steps toward getting healthier. There is a $10 annual membership fee required to enroll, and its current hours of operation are of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This program is not a cardiac rehab program.
Those interested in the program must call for an appointment at 252-257-1185.
