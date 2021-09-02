The NC Department of Administration’s Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses launched the statewide Small Business Enterprise Program to aid North Carolina’s minority-owned businesses post-pandemic.
“The pandemic is shining a bright light on long-standing issues that communities of color face, including economic challenges,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “We want our historically underutilized businesses to have the guidance they need to recover from the pandemic, and this program will help provide these resources.”
As directed in Gov. Cooper’s Executive Order No. 143, the initiative was created to encourage continued growth and development of historically underutilized businesses and disadvantaged business enterprise firms across the state.
“The Small Business Enterprise Program is just one of the many initiatives established by the NC Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses to aid entrepreneurs, particularly those operating small and micro-small businesses, as they recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “One way in which the program seeks to improve the current state of businesses is by offering guidance on access to capital and business development.”
The NCSBE program provides businesses with access to various contract opportunities, including state contracts, offering a platform to be competitive against like-businesses within their respective industries and markets. The program also provides guidance on business development, including marketing and financial strategies.
“I am excited about the Small Business Enterprise Program as it will continue our efforts to move North Carolina small businesses to post-pandemic recovery,” said NC HUB Office Director Tammie Hall. “We are accepting applications now, and I encourage eligible businesses who are interested to apply.”
The NCSBE program mirrors the NC Department of Transportation’s Small Business Enterprise Program. NCDOT’s program provides small businesses with opportunities to earn road construction and maintenance contracts.
To participate in the NCSBE program, businesses must meet specific eligibility requirements and complete an online application form, which is available on the NC HUB website. The application is open to both HUB certified and non-HUB certified firms.
All NCSBE program participants must:
• Be an independent for-profit business headquartered in the state of North Carolina
• Be a business with up to 100 employees (including but not limited to, sole proprietorships, home based businesses and independent contractors)
• Not have annual revenues exceeding $1,500,000
To learn more about the NCSBE Program, visit the NC HUB Office website for details by going to ncadmin.nc.gov. Click on Businesses and then Historically Underutilized Businesses.
