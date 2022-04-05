The jury began its deliberations Tuesday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38, and did not reach a verdict Tuesday afternoon. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. is presiding over the trial in Warren County Superior Court.
Kearney is charged in connection with a March 9, 2018, home invasion and fire at the home of the Rev. John Alford and his wife, Dr. Nancy Alford, that severely injured Rev. Alford and resulted in the death of his wife.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Kearney and Munn were accused of breaking into the Wildwood Point Subdivision home of the Rev. John and Dr. Nancy Alford on March 9, 2018. According to initial law enforcement reports, Dr. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were left to die after their home was set on fire. Dr. Alford died at the scene. Rev. Alford escaped and was hospitalized due to his injuries.
In addition to first-degree murder, Kearney also faces the following charges: first-degree arson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felonious breaking and/or entering, first degree kidnapping (John Alford), first-degree kidnapping (Nancy Alford), felonious larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, feloniously conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, feloniously conspiring to commit breaking and/or entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon and feloniously conspiring to commit the first-degree murder of Nancy Alford.
Last week, Assistant Capital Defender Robert Singagliese and attorney Amos Tyndall presented the case for the defense.
Detective Brian Giddiens of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office displayed for jurors a range of objects entered as evidence that included cellphones identified as belonging to Lester Kearney, a GPS system, clothing recovered from a vehicle owned by Kevin Munn, a book bag identified previously as a sock where jewelry was found, a receipt for an inspection tag for a 2011 Mercedes, a number of credit, debit and other cards belonging to Rev. Alford that were recovered from the residence of Munn’s sister, and a carrying case with pistol belonging to Rev. Alford that was recovered from the property of the Munn family.
Much of the testimony for the defense focused on data extracted from electronic devices, including the GPS, which recorded travel from the Alfords’ home to the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids and back to the Alford home. Data presented also suggested travel in this region of North Carolina that included a stop at Kevin Munn’s residence and into Virginia.
The defense presented testimony about cell tower and cellphone usage data for the cellphone identified as belonging to Lester Kearney that suggested a number of interactions from a Summit Road, Littleton, address on March 9, 2018.
Several witnesses testified about interactions with Lester Kearney on that date, including Shadae Williams, his girlfriend at the time, with whom he shared a home on Summit Road; Timothy Randolph Kearney, Jr., Lester Kearney’s second cousin; and Ivy Carter, with whom Timothy is in a long-term relationship. Carpenter Tommy Overby testified that he did not know Lester Kearney. He said that when he did some work for Dr. Alford in 2017, Kevin Munn was employed with him and that Munn was with him at a time when he went to Rev. Alford’s home.
One witness testified that Kevin Munn tried to sell him a Mercedes, while another testified that she knew Munn and his sister, Kristina Saferite, in March 2018, and was with them and a couple of children after Saferite told her that Munn was working out of town and needed to be picked up. She also testified that after picking Munn up, the group went to another location where she saw a gray Mercedes.
Further testimony for the defense questioned Rev. Alford’s ability to accurately remember the events of March 9, 2018, and to identify Lester Kearney as the intruder in the Alford home.
Closing statements came on Monday with the defense addressing jurors first. Singagliese contended that the state failed to eliminate the question of reasonable doubt and had failed to address the “reasonable possibility” that Lester Kearney did not commit the crimes he is charged with.
Singagliese also contended that Rev. Alford’s accounts of what the intruder looked like and the timeline of events on March 9, 2018 changed over time through no fault of his own, but, rather, an honest mistake. In particular, Singagliese said that Rev. Alford’s description did not include tattoos, while Lester Kearney has tattoos on his hands and neck.
Singlagliese contended that evidence in the case points to Kevin Munn, including GPS records, items seized at the time of Munn’s arrest and the accounts of witnesses. Singagliese further contended that the state did not speak to witnesses it should have during the development of the case. As an example, he referred to Dr. Alford’s question to the intruder in the Alford home, “Do you know Tommy Overby?”
Tyndall also asked jurors to consider the question of reasonable doubt , whether there was a question that Lester Kearney could have been somewhere other than the Alford home between 8 and 11 a.m. on March 9, 2018, saying that evidence of phone conversations and text messages from that time period suggests that Kearney was elsewhere.
During the state’s closing statements, District Attorney Mike Waters said that the case before jurors is about Lester Kearney, not Kevin Munn. Waters contended that the reason why Rev. Alford did not include tattoos in the description of the intruder was because they were concealed.
Waters further contended that Facebook records showed that Kearney had friended Munn. Waters described Lester Kearney as an active participant in the crimes of March 9, 2018, saying that he and Munn acted together.
Waters questioned the reliability of testimony provided by Shadae Williams, Lester Kearney’s girlfriend in 2018. Waters contended that Williams left out some details about what happened on March 9, 2018 from initial statements to investigators which came to light later. Waters further contended that the reason why text messages between Kearney and Williams after 10:16 became heated because things had not gone as planned on Mulberry Court, where the Alfords lived, and that taking Dr. Alford to obtain money delayed Kearney’s return home.
Waters contended that Williams approached law enforcement by her choice in order to find out what investigators knew at the time, and that testifying that her memory was bad was an excuse.
Waters told jurors that Rev. Alford provided explicit details about additions he made to the Alford home, just as he provided explicit details of the events on March 9, 2018.
Assistant District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey contended that Rev. Alford’s description of events and identification of Lester Kearney as the intruder are sufficient for conviction. She told jurors that Rev. Alford’s experience in the military, as a minister and with missions involved many situations in which remembering was important. Pelfrey contended that Rev. Alford knew that it was important to remember details from March 9, 2018, knowing that if he survived, he would one day be asked to testify in court.
The jury will continue its deliberations Wednesday. See additional reports related to the trial and verdict on The Warren Record website at warrenrecord.com.
