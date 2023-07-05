When you think about special events in Warren County in July, you can’t forget the Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k and Cantaloupe Festival. These activities were held on separate dates last year, but this year they will be combined on Saturday, July 15, providing a full day to celebrate the summer melon that made Ridgeway famous from Warren County to New York.
All activities will be held — or start and finish — on the grounds near Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, located at 660 US Hwy. 1.
Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k
Due to the heat and humidity of a typical North Carolina summer, this year’s Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k will begin at 7 a.m. The event, sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society, draws runners and walkers of all skill levels from the Warren County area, Raleigh, Durham, and as far away as Richmond and Suffolk, Va.
Participants may register online at clockworkracetiming.com until July 14 at 8 p.m. The registration fee is $30.
Runners and walkers may also register on Friday, July 14, on the grounds of the fire department from 4-7 p.m. and should see Ridgeway Historical Society President Tommy Tucker. On the day of the race, registration will be held from 6-6:45 a.m.
The route will run from the grounds of the Community Center to Ridgeway Drewry Road. Runners and walkers will follow Ridgeway Drewry Road to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and turn right onto Poplar Mount Road for a short distance before turning around and returning to the Community Center. A water station will be set up at the church. Refreshments will be available inside the air-conditioned Community Center after the race.
Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. In the past, participants have included everyone from children to senior citizens. Some people have made running the Cantaloupe 5k an annual tradition. Among them is Val Price of Raleigh, a veteran who has participate in all nine of the previous 5k events.
Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival
A full day of fun and activities for people of all ages is planned during the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Ridgeway Historical Society and Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
The festival will begin with an opening ceremony that will include the singing of the National Anthem by Sue Lawhorne at the stage next to the Community Center.
The Ridgeway Opry House will present music from 10:15-1 p.m. that will include The Glory Bound Singers, Half Fast Band and Hi Grass Blue Grass Band. At 1 p.m., Brake Tyme Band will take the stage and perform until 4 p.m. Festival-goers can sit under the shade trees and enjoy a full day of music.
The Ridgeway Historical Society will offer hot dogs and Brunswick stew by the bowl, desserts and drinks. The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department will offer Brunswick stew by the quart.
This year’s festival will include a number of returning vendors, with new vendors as well. Food that will be available will include everything from hot dogs and hamburgers to funnel cakes and kettle corn.
There will also be a variety of arts and crafts vendors. Items that will be available range from art to jewelry and leather belts.
The festival will include a number of activities for children, including horseback rides.
Parking is available off Ridgeway Drewry Road. Signs and people will direct festival goers.
For more information about the Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k and Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival, contact Tommy Tucker at 252-213-0429.
