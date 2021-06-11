The Lake Gaston Weed Control Council has scheduled the next Lyngbya treatments by Aqua Services. Treatments are set to begin on June 15. The products used are Captain XTR, Cutrine Ultra and AMP. There are not any swimming, irrigation or fish consumption restrictions with the products being used for treatment.
For more information, visit Aqua Services website at asilakemanagement.com or call: 1-888-669-3337/1-256-582-9101.
This is the third treatment for 2021.
Visit the interactive map for treatment areas at the Lake Gaston Weed Control Council website: lgwcc.org. Maps are located under the 2021 Lyngbya Treatment Sites.
