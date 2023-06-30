The Lake Gaston U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will hold a Boating America Safety Class beginning at 8 a.m. on July 22 at Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Training is done by certified instructors and will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.
At completion, you will be given your Boating Safety Card, prior to your leaving.
The class fee is $40 per person, which covers all course materials, payable at time of class by check or cash.
All training is conducted under the current state and CDC guideline for COVID.
For enrollment or more information, call 252 537-9877.
