Inez Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Annual Spring Fundraiser on Saturday, April 15, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
A $100 per person donation covers admission, prime rib dinner and open bar.
The event will include a live auction and raffles for prizes. Music will be provided by DJ Greaser.
Donations supplement county funds to maintain fire department turnout gear, tools and equipment.
For admission vouchers, contact any Inez firefighter, Morgan Harris at 919-414-5233 or Melissa Williams at 641-569-0209.
