The John 3:16 Center in Littleton has announced that it received a $200,000 grant from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem to establish the Roanoke Valley Afterschool Collaborative to increase equitable access to educational supports, food systems and recreation opportunities in Warren, Halifax and Northampton over the next two years.
The project will improve the lives of residents by developing a collaborative of before school and afterschool programs run by existing and potential community groups in Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties. Through this collaborative, access to educational resources, leadership development training and resource sharing will expand for local leaders. Additionally, nutrition and physical activity will be supported by this collaborative, both to increase the ability of students to focus and learn, and to creatively expand recreation into rural communities.
The John 3:16 Center also welcomes Jacqueline Belk to the team to serve as the Afterschool Collaborative Manager of this effort. It is anticipated that connecting with area school districts, community organizations, county Cooperative Extension offices and other existing partner organizations will be essential to achieving the desired impact goals of the collaborative.
Executive Director Shannon McAllister states, “We have seen that working together works through our collaborations with other organizations that have similar goals—that we are all stronger, better when we align goals, share resources, and address challenges together. This grant excites us with the possibilities as we act as a convener for all groups and organizations connected to or supportive of afterschool and summer camp programs. This will give our rural communities a louder voice, as we celebrate strengths, address challenges, and seek support to overcome obstacles or fill gaps. We all have a stake in making sure all children have access to high-quality experiences that empower them to reach their full potential.”
The John 3:16 Center noted that Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties are rural areas with limited educational opportunities. Since transportation is a major challenge, needs are often met by neighborhood groups and churches that provide programming closer to where children live. To address inequities in educational and social determinants of health in our communities, a grassroots approach will be necessary, the Center indicated.
McAllister emphasizes, “Members of the collaborative will be involved in helping to identify ways in which the funds could be most helpful—through professional development, curriculum, recreation supplies, and healthy foods.”
The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust was established in 1947 and is now one of the largest private trusts in North Carolina. Its mission is to improve the health and quality of life of financially disadvantaged residents in North Carolina.
The John 3:16 Center, founded in 1998, is guided by Christian faith to address the impact of poverty and trauma on families with children in Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties through advocacy, education, empowerment and community collaborations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.