Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Hester Road near Warrenton on Feb. 3, shortly after 4:15 p.m. According to a report filed by State Trooper J.B. Aiken of the N.C. Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Shanetta Lasha Hargrove of Warrenton was coming from a private drive onto Hester Road while a vehicle driven by Robert Tate Abbott of Norlina was traveling west on Hester Road, and the two vehicles collided. Hargrove was transported by Warren County Emergency Medical Services to Granville Medical Center, and was also charged with unsafe movement.
