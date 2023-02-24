Ladies Day Out.jpg

The Ladies Day Out Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 16. The ladies dressed in their African attire representing Black History Month, sang songs, took photographs and talked about their next road trip, which is set for Aug. 14-18, and they’ll be traveling with Diamond Tour bus line. Anyone wishing to join them on this trip can contact Arvella Scott at 252-204-5096. The next Ladies Day Out Ministry meeting will be Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill featuring St. Patrick’s Day outfits. All are invited. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Alice Harrison, Anna Bullock and Patricia Russell; second row: Arvella Scott, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Margaret Alexander, Dr. Angela Powell, Cora Fogg, Maretha Williams, the Rev. Dora Dorsey, Gert Downey, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham, Vivian Jean Joseph and the Rev. Theresa Washington; third row: Barbara Harris, Rebecca Solomon, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Catherine Hunt and Brenda Waiters.