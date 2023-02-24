The Ladies Day Out Ministry met at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 16. The ladies dressed in their African attire representing Black History Month, sang songs, took photographs and talked about their next road trip, which is set for Aug. 14-18, and they’ll be traveling with Diamond Tour bus line. Anyone wishing to join them on this trip can contact Arvella Scott at 252-204-5096. The next Ladies Day Out Ministry meeting will be Thursday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill featuring St. Patrick’s Day outfits. All are invited. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Alice Harrison, Anna Bullock and Patricia Russell; second row: Arvella Scott, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Margaret Alexander, Dr. Angela Powell, Cora Fogg, Maretha Williams, the Rev. Dora Dorsey, Gert Downey, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham, Vivian Jean Joseph and the Rev. Theresa Washington; third row: Barbara Harris, Rebecca Solomon, Elder Sophia Jefferson, Catherine Hunt and Brenda Waiters.
Most Popular
Articles
- Escape Games brings excitement of escape rooms to Warren County
- WCS names Andrews as Teacher of the Year
- County attorney named
- Local resident featured in New Jersey Fire Museum exhibit
- School system responds to Feb. 15 altercation that began on bus
- Rev. Dr. Arthur Abraham Brown
- Small grocery store slated for Warrenton
- County considers priorities, accomplishments
- No word yet on whether WCS will resume classes tomorrow
- Retired longtime coach, educator passes away on Friday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.