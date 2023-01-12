During the Warrenton Town Board meeting Monday night, commissioners held a public hearing on various issues, heard the annual audit presentation, and took action on a number of items.
The board:
• Received the audit presentation and learned that the town had a clean audit for fiscal year 2021-22. For that period, which ended June 30, 2022, the town added $72,000 to its fund balance, or cash reserves, for a total fund balance of $1.147 million, largely due to sales tax being up more than $50,000 from the previous year.
• Renewed the audit agreement with Joyce and Co., CPA; approved the following: a comprehensive plan to aid in the town’s future planning and development; two AirBnB applications; a demolition bid award to J and L Land Solutions for $22,600 to provide asbestos abatement and demolition for two properties in the town’s 2018 CDBG-Neighborhood Revitalization Project; a business registration ordinance, with Commissioner Aaron Ayscue dissenting, that will require all businesses in the town limits to register with the town in order for the town to have up-to-date records for the uses of property and buildings, among other information; a quarterly volunteer recognition program; resolution supporting application for an NCDOT Paved Trails Grant; and software renewal agreements for administration and the police department.
• Also, denied a social district ordinance; tabled a proposed ordinance on the maintenance and protection of trees in town; took no action on a public panhandling ordinance; sent a proposed ordinance on axe throwing back to the planning board; adopted an ordinance on tampering with water meters; amended the Streets and Sidewalks ordinance to make it unlawful to park, maintain, or repair commercial/industrial vehicles and equipment within residential zoning districts where such vehicles are located on public property; and tabled an ordinance on tethering of dogs to consider including additional language.
