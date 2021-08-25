VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Aug. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the C.A.R.E. Building, located next to the hospital at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, Va. The drive will be in Education Rooms 1114 and 1116.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 800-733-2767 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code VCUHEALTH. Please note you will need to wear a mask and check in as a visitor to the C.A.R.E. Building with a temperature screening and wristband in order to gain entrance to the blood drive.
“VCU Health CMH is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Christina Duke, director of Laboratory Services. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Duke added. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
