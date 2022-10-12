The Kerr-Tar Reentry Roundtable is hosting a regional reentry resource fair for justice-involved individuals on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center.
This event is sponsored by the Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board, NC Works, New Start, and Warren County Community and Economic Development.
Regional organizations will be present and conducting outreach and education about their services, including resources on criminal record expungement, housing, transportation, food assistance, financial literary, mental and behavioral heath, and more.
The event is free to attend and open to all in the Kerr-Tar region of Warren, Vance, Franklin, Granville and Person counties. Justice-individuals may include those that have been formerly incarcerated and those involved with the court system, as well as their family members and friends.
The public is invited to attend and to learn more about the resources available in this region.
For more information, contact Sharon Thomas at 252-436-2040 or visit www.kerrtarworks.com.
