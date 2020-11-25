HEATHER ABBOTT/The Warren Record

Participating in the Nov. 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of Perfecting Praise Ministries Incorporated’s new location in Norlina are, from the left: Daniel Williams, Cindy Williams, Tobias Davis, Marion Davis, Mario Davis, Aaden Alston, Ryan Alston, Tabitha Alston, Bishop J. Terrell Alston, senior pastor, John Bullock, Angelena Kearney-Dunlap, clerk to the board of Warren County Commissioners, Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of commissioners, Warren County Manager Vincent Jones and Anthony Hargrove.