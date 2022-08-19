Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville.
The white coat is a symbolic, nonverbal communication used to express and reaffirm a fundamental belief in a system that society observes.
The authority of dress is serious and purposeful, not social, causal or random.
The dream of healers of primitive societies was an important part of the paraphernalia of healing. The uniform should imply a purely professional interest. It must convey to even the most anxious a sense of seriousness and purpose that helps provide reassurance and confidence that his/hear complaints will be dealt with competently and seriously. It is a cloak of compassion.
Mason is the daughter of William and Linda Mason of Henderson. She is the granddaughter of Willie Mae Tillery of Scotland Neck, and the late William Mason, Sr.. and Cleo Mason of Manson.
Mason has one brother, Byron C. Mason of Charlotte. Leeza and Byron both graduated from Warren New Tech High School and UNC-Chapel Hill.
