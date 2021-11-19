The Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Occupational Course of Study students recently presented the Sister Group of Hollister funds raised for breast cancer awareness. The students raised $2,000, which they presented to President Cathy Richardson and member Sheila Richardson. Pictured, from the left, are: Gladys Short, OCS teacher; Johnathan Richardson, student; Sheila Richardson, member; Haley Lynch, student; Cathy Richardson, president of Sister Group; Nykel Richardson, student; Isaiah Richardson, student; and Sheila Rudd, staff member. Assisting with fundraising were Sheila Rudd and former Warren County residents Gail Ayscue Denny and husband, Mike, of Trophy Club, Texas, Dwight Ayscue and wife, Rhonda, of Manteo, and Ryheim Baker of Hollister, who is stationed in Germany.
