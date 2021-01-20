The 2019-20 fiscal year audit report for Warren County Schools revealed that the fund balance, or cash reserves, in the general fund “roughly doubled,” according to Michael Wike of accounting firm Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC.
Mike presented the report during the Warren County Board of Education’s Jan. 12 regular monthly meeting. Warren County Schools received an unmodified, or clean, audit.
The school system began the 2019-20 fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance, or cash reserves not designated for a specific purpose, of $483,728. The 2019-20 audit report indicates that Warren County Schools’ unassigned fund balance stood at $832,712 on June 30, 2020.
“You are in much, much better shape than last year,” Wike said.
According to the report, the school system’s total fund balance increased from $511,746 at the start of the 2019-20 fiscal year to $999,089.
The audit stated that total governmental activities generated revenues of approximately $24.7 million, while expenses were approximately $23.4 million, for an increase in net position of $1,205,628. At the same time, business-type activities generated approximately $1.8 million in revenue, while expenses were approximately $2.1 million, or a decrease in net position of $218,743. Taking all of this into consideration, Warren County Schools ended the 2020 fiscal year with a increase in net position of $986,885.
Wike told the board that the auditing firm’s only finding involved several line items within different funds that went over budget. However, he added that at the fund level, nothing was overspent. Wike recommended that the school system monitor the budget process to ensure that budget amendments are entered in a timely manner.
He noted that the overall audit was good.
“Overall, this is about the best audit that you can get,” Wike said.
