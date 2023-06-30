Grace Fleming Rudd celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, June 13. Warrenton was her home for many, many years, but she now lives in Brodnax, Va., with her daughter, Bettie, and son-in-law, Robert. Rudd also has another daughter, Suzanne.
As a young woman, she was nicknamed “Smiley” because she was so shy that she would just smile and now talk much. Her gentle nature and kindness toward everyone has given her many friends over the years.
“As her daughter, I have never heard her say an unkind word about anyone,” Bettie said.
She loves spending time with family and friends. Several of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren came recent to help her celebrate with cake and ice cream. They enjoyed a dinner of steak, baked potato and rolls.
