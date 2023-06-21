Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Norlina Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision near the intersection of US 158 Bypass and Warren Plains Road in the Warren Plains area on Monday evening. The intersection has been an all-way stop since 2021. Warren County Emergency Services and the North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.
