Tennessee nonprofit Kenya Christian Fellowship in America, Inc., with an office in Raleigh, plans to build a Retreat and Cultural Center off Heaven Street in Norlina’s extraterritorial jurisdiction that would offer educational and cultural opportunities for both its members and local residents.
Blaine Reese, Norlina’s director of operations, discussed the project during the Norlina Town Board’s Monday night meeting. He told the board that representatives of Kenya Christian Fellowship previously met with him and a few representatives of the town to outline their plans for the facility.
A deed filed with the Warren County Register of Deeds office indicates that the nonprofit organization purchased just over 74 acres from Timothy J. Hawks for an estimated $176,000.
Reese described Kenya Christian Fellowship’s proposed plans as a major development for the Norlina area that could bring 30-50 full-time jobs along with learning opportunities for local residents.
According to its website, the Kenya Christian Fellowship in America has chapters across the United States. Reese said that the organization holds an annual conference at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., but wanted to own its own complex.
He said that the Norlina home site would include features such as a welcome center, museum, library, college or center for higher learning, housing facility, cultural arts, agricultural area, church, sports facilities and youth complex, among others.
Reese added that Kenya Christian Fellowship is investing more than $40 million in the project, estimated to take about 11 years to complete.
Next steps in the project will involve scheduling a meeting of the Norlina Planning Board of Adjustment to consider rezoning the property from Agricultural Residential. Reese told the board that there are currently two vacancies on the Board of Adjustment that must be filled before it can meet.
